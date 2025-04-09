Pakistan to send high-level delegation to US for tariff, trade talks

Pakistan's Embassy in the US is in constant contact with the Trump administration

ISLAMABAD (Reuters/AFP) - The government is set to send a high-level delegation to the United States to promote trade relations and discuss a 29 per cent tariff that has been imposed on goods the US imports from Pakistan, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said on Wednesday.

As the US imposed heavy levies on dozens of allies and rivals alike on April 2, Pakistan was hit by a 29pc tariff on goods it exports to the US, which economists say could bring immediate hurdles but also long-term opportunities.

According to a press release issued by the PMO, the decision to send a delegation was made during a meeting chaired by PM Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad today to discuss the trade tariff imposed by the US.

“On the directives of the prime minister, the delegation will also include renowned business persons and exporters,” the statement said, without specifying which government officials would be part of the team.

“The delegation has been tasked by the prime minister to work out a mutually beneficial course of action for the future after negotiations on the new tariffs imposed by the US on imports,” the PMO said.

“Trade relations between Pakistan and America span decades,” PM Shehbaz was quoted as saying in the statement.

“The government is keen to further strengthen trade partnership with the US,” the premier added.

During the meeting, the prime minister was presented with a report by the Steering Committee and Working Group on the tariff imposed by the US and the proposed future course of action, the PMO statement said.

Various alternative courses of action were also presented during the meeting.

The meeting was told that Pakistan’s Embassy in the US was in “constant” contact with the Trump administration.

Deputy PM Ishaq Dar, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Special Assistant to PM Tariq Fatemi, among others, were present during the meeting, according to the statement.

The development comes as the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) earlier today declined by over 2,600 points, as additional US tariffs on Chinese imports reached 104pc.

This followed Monday’s bloodbath at the PSX when shares plunged by 3,882 points amid rising fears of a global recession after US President Donald Trump imposed “reciprocal” tariffs on dozens of rivals and allies alike.

Meanwhile, a US official conveyed the interest of US companies to invest in the country’s mineral sector, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

A US delegation led by Eric Meyer, a senior bureau official (SBO) for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs at the US State Department, met with PM Shehbaz in Islamabad today.

Trump's new tariffs take effect, with 104pc on Chinese goods



Trump’s punishing tariffs on dozens of economies came into force on Wednesday, including 104pc in levies against Chinese goods, sending markets into a tailspin again as the devastating global trade war intensified.

Following the sweeping 10pc tariffs that took effect over the weekend, rates on imports to the United States from exporters like the European Union or Japan rose further at 12:01am (9:01am PKT) on Wednesday.

China - Washington’s top economic rival but also a major trading partner — is the hardest hit, with tariffs imposed on its products since Trump returned to the White House now reaching a staggering 104pc.

Trump threatens to hike China tariffs further as market plunge continues



Trump said on Tuesday his government was working on “tailored deals” with trading partners, with the White House saying it would prioritise allies like Japan and South Korea.

His top trade official, Jamieson Greer, also told the Senate that Argentina, Vietnam and Israel were among those who had offered to reduce their tariffs.

Trump told a dinner with fellow Republicans on Tuesday night that countries were “dying” to make a deal.

“I’m telling you, these countries are calling us up kissing my a**,” he said.

But Beijing has shown no signs of standing down, vowing to fight a trade war “to the end” and promising countermeasures to defend its interests.

China’s retaliatory tariffs of 34pc on US goods are due to enter in force at 12:01am local time on Thursday (9:01pm PKT Wednesday).

The US president believes his policy will revive America’s lost manufacturing base by forcing companies to relocate to the United States.

But many business experts and economists question how quickly — if ever — this can take place, warning of higher inflation as the tariffs raise prices.

Trump said Tuesday the United States was “taking in almost $2 billion a day” from tariffs.

Trump originally unveiled a 34pc additional tariff on Chinese goods.

But after China countered with its own tariff of the same amount on American products, Trump piled on another 50pc duty.

Counting existing levies imposed in February and March, that takes the cumulative tariff increase for Chinese goods during Trump’s second presidency to 104pc.

Trump has insisted the ball was in China’s court, saying Beijing “wants to make a deal, badly, but they don’t know how to get it started”.

Late Tuesday, Trump also said the United States would announce a major tariff on pharmaceuticals “very shortly”.

Separately, Canada said that its tariffs on certain US auto imports will come into force Wednesday.

Meltdown

After trillions in equity value were wiped off global bourses in the last days, markets in Asia came under pressure again on Wednesday, with Hong Kong plunging more than 3pc and Japan’s Nikkei sinking 2.7pc.

The markets accelerated their losses as the new tariffs came into effect, with Taiwan stocks closing down 5.8pc in the afternoon.

Ahead of European markets’ open, stock futures were also indicating steep drops ahead.

Foreign exchange markets likewise witnessed ructions, with the South Korean won falling to its lowest level against the dollar since 2009 this week.

China’s offshore yuan also fell to an all-time low against the US dollar, as Beijing’s central bank moved to weaken the yuan on Wednesday for what Bloomberg said was the fifth day in a row.

Analyst Stephen Innes, however, said that “letting the yuan grind lower at this measured pace won’t offset the blow from a full-blown tariff barrage”.

“The levies are simply too big. China is trying to thread the needle, but the runway is short,” he warned.

Oil prices slumped, with the West Texas Intermediate closing below $60 for the first time since April 2021.

Oil prices climb 1pc after heavy US tariff-driven selloff



Global benchmark bonds, assets perceived as relatively safe, were also caught up in the market turmoil on Wednesday, an unnerving turn towards forced selling and a dash for the safety of cash.

EU wants to avoid ‘further escalation’

The European Union has sought to cool tensions, with the bloc’s chief Ursula von der Leyen warning against worsening the trade conflict in a call with Chinese Premier Li Qiang.

She stressed stability for the world’s economy, alongside “the need to avoid further escalation,” said an EU readout.

The Chinese premier told von der Leyen that his country could weather the storm, saying it “is fully confident of maintaining sustained and healthy economic development”.

The EU — which Trump has criticised bitterly over its tariff regime — may unveil its response next week to new 20pc levies it faces.

In retaliation against US steel and aluminum levies that took effect last month, the EU plans tariffs of up to 25pc on American goods ranging from soybeans to motorcycles, according to a document seen by AFP.

German Finance Minister Joerg Kukies said on Wednesday that Europe’s largest economy is at risk of another recession as a result of the trade tensions.

Investment bank JP Morgan estimates there is a 60pc chance of the world economy entering recession by year-end.

In one public sign of friction over tariffs, key Trump ally Elon Musk described senior White House trade advisor Peter Navarro as “dumber than a sack of bricks”.

Musk, who has signalled his opposition to Trump’s trade policy, hit out after Navarro described his Tesla company as a “car assembler” that wants cheap foreign parts.