Bears return to PSX after mild recovery as global crisis deepens

The market opened in a negative zone and the KSE-100 index touched 112,891 points mark

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday faced another sharp downturn after a day’s gain losing more than 2,500 points.

The market opened in negative zone and during the early morning trading session the KSE-100 index touched 112,891 points mark.

However, after a bearish trend, the PSX recovered slightly and at 11am it was at 113,739.57 points with -1,792.86 (-1.55%).

The PSX saw a bloodbath on Monday when it plunged 8,688 points during intra-day trading due to imposition of tariffs by the US President Donald Trump that plummeted stock markets across the globe into negative zone. On Tuesday, the trading closed at 115,532 with a gain of 622 points against Monday's figure.

Meanwhile, President Trump's "reciprocal" tariffs on dozens of countries took effect on Wednesday, including massive 104% on Chinese goods.

US DOLLAR

On the other hand, the US dollar shed 13 paisas against Pakistani rupee in the interbank market, from Rs280.73 to Rs280.60.

