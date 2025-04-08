PSX finds its feet after historic bloodbath amid global tariff war

KSE-100 index gains 1,500 points during early trading on Tuesday

KARACHI (Dunya News) – A day after historic intra-day plunge of 8,688 points triggered by imposition of tariffs by the United States and amid fears of global recession, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) started to find its feet again as it gained more than 1,500 points on Tuesday.

The benchmark KSE-100 index hovered at 16,424 points as bulls helped rebound the market.

Across-the-board buying was observed in key sectors, including automobile assemblers, cement, chemical, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs and refinery.

Similarly, index-heavy stocks including HUBCO, ARL, PSO, SNGPL, MARI, OGDC, PPL, HBL, MCB and NBP also traded in the green as bulls rallied in the PSX.

The PSX faced one of the toughest days in its history as the key index lost more than 8,000 points on Monday amid bloodbath in global markets.

Trading was suspended when the KSE-100 index lost more than 6,000 point around midday. At 3pm, the index was at 114,652.39 after recovering 4,000 points.

The trend coincides with global markets crash amid ongoing tariff war. This is said to be the worst day in the history of PSX, which has seen the all-time worst slump in a day.

The KSE-100 index lost 8,235.88 or -6.93% to 110,555.78 - one of the steepest single-day drops - when trading was stopped.