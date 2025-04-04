PSX soars to record high after sweeping power tariff relief

The KSE-100 index has gained 1,747 points to climb to another fresh high of 120,685.11

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Bulls continue to rule the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday as it has soared to record high during intraday trading following a sweeping relief package for electricity consumers.

The KSE-100 index gained 1,747 points to climb to another fresh high of 120,685.11 points, witnessing a positive change of 1.47 percent.

A day earlier, the 100-Index also witnessed bullish trend, gaining 1,131.36 points and closing at 118,938.11 points.

A total of 422,702,593 shares were traded during the day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 28.211 billion.

The massive buying rally in stock market comes a day after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced Rs7.41 per unit reduction on electricity tariff for domestic consumers and Rs7.59 for industrial consumers.

Addressing a “special” gathering of parliamentarians, cabinet members and high-ranking officers here, the prime minister stated that in June 2024, the price of electricity for domestic consumers was Rs48.70 per unit, but it's now Rs45.05 per unit.

"Today, the tariff is being reduced by an additional Rs7.41 per unit, bringing it to to Rs34.37 per unit for domestic consumers," he continued.

He mentioned that the tariff for industries was Rs58.50 per unit, which has now been reduced to Rs48.19 - an additional reduction of Rs7.59 per unit. The tariff for industrial consumers has now been fixed at Rs40.60 per unit.

