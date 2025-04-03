Nepra reduces electricity prices by Rs1.90 per unit under quarterly adjustment

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Thursday reduced electricity prices by Rs1.90 per unit for consumers nationwide, including those in Karachi, as part of the quarterly adjustment.

The Nepra issued a notification confirming the price reduction under the quarterly adjustment for the October to December 2024 period.

According to the notification, the price reduction will apply to all DISCO consumers, including K-Electric, and will be in effect for three months, from April to June 2025. This adjustment will provide relief of Rs. 56.38 billion to electricity consumers.

However, the price reduction will not apply to lifeline consumers. Distribution companies had requested Nepra for a reduction in electricity prices under the quarterly adjustment.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif made a major announcement regarding the reduction in electricity prices. He announced Rs 7.41 per unit cut in power tariff.