PSX opens in green, gains over 300 points

The KSE-100 index has surged to 118,185 points during intraday trading

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 03 Apr 2025 12:49:09 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Stock Exchanged (PSX) has registered gains on first business days after Eid holidays despite imposition of reciprocal tariff imposed by US President Donald Trump.

The KSE-100 index has moved up by 378.66 points to reach 118,185 points during intraday trading as compared to previous close of 117,806.74.

On the other hand, the dollar strengthened by 24 paisa in the interbank market. The value of the dollar has risen from Rs280.16 to Rs280.40 in the interbank market.

The US president has imposed 29 per cent reciprocal tariff on Pakistan, besides over 180 countries and territories, saying that Islamabad charges 58 per cent tariff on goods imported from the United States.

Trump has unveiled plans for sweeping new import taxes on all goods entering the US, in a watershed moment for global trade. As per new US trade policy, the United States will impose 26 per cent on India, 34 per cent on China, 20 per cent on European Union, 10 per cent tariff on Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Afghanistan.

