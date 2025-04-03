Ahsan Iqbal urges Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia to boost trade ties

Voices concern over portraying negative image of the country by some politicians

Published On: Thu, 03 Apr 2025 05:23:25 PKT

JEDDAH (Web Desk) - Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Professor Ahsan Iqbal, called on the Pakistani business community in Saudi Arabia to take an active role in strengthening trade relations with the Kingdom.

Speaking at a reception hosted by the Pakistani business community in Jeddah, he emphasised that deeper economic ties would lay a solid foundation for enhancing bilateral relations between the two countries.

Ahsan Iqbal presented the core principles of the 5Es framework, part of the ‘URAAN PAKISTAN’ initiative, which is designed to guide Pakistan towards becoming a $1 trillion economy by 2035 and a $3 trillion economy by 2047.

He expressed confidence that this initiative would provide a sustainable, long-term path for Pakistan’s development.

The Minister stressed the need for a peaceful “economic long march,” free from political turmoil, to achieve the country’s national development goals. He warned that political or economic crises would only hinder progress.

He highlighted that increasing exports is a key component of the URAAN PAKISTAN initiative, emphasizing that the country’s economic independence depends on its ability to generate foreign exchange. Ahsan Iqbal praised the current government’s economic policies, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, for laying the groundwork for economic growth.

The Minister urged all Pakistanis to fully support the URAAN PAKISTAN initiative, recognizing Overseas Pakistanis as the nation’s “greatest asset.”

He pointed out that rapid technological advances are reshaping the world and stressed that Pakistan must adapt to stay competitive. “URAAN PAKISTAN will link our economy with cutting-edge technology,” he added.

Ahsan Iqbal also emphasized the importance of unity, solidarity, and national harmony for the country’s development. He expressed concern over politicians who have damaged Pakistan’s image by depicting the nation’s people in a negative light.

He called for a focus on hard work, intelligence, and honesty, urging Pakistanis to prove the strength of their national identity through these values.

Explaining the challenges facing Pakistan, the Minister noted that political instability, lack of policy continuity, and uncertainty had hampered progress. He urged the nation to learn from its mistakes and ensure that instability is avoided in the future.

Ahsan Iqbal also pointed out that Pakistan is rich in minerals worth trillions of dollars and mentioned several ongoing projects in Balochistan aimed at transforming it into the country’s most developed province. Additionally, the government has launched a program to train 200,000 youth annually in IT, and 1,000 agricultural experts are being sent to China for advanced agricultural training.