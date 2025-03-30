Pakistan's automotive sector begins vehicle exports for the first time

Published On: Sun, 30 Mar 2025 07:14:42 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - In a groundbreaking achievement for Pakistan’s automotive sector, Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan (HACPL) has officially launched its vehicle exports, sending its inaugural shipment of 40 Honda CITY 1.2L units to Japan.

This milestone represents a major advancement in Pakistan's integration into the global automotive market.

The launch ceremony, held at the Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan plant, was attended by key government and industry stakeholders. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) for Industries and Production, Mr. Haroon Akhtar Khan, was the chief guest, joined by Secretary of the Ministry of Industries and Production, Mr. Saif Anjum, and CEO of the Engineering Development Board, Mr. Khuda Baksh Ali.

As per a statement from the Ministry of Industries and Production on Saturday HACPL’s first-ever CBU (Completely Built-Up) exports reinforced the company’s commitment to world-class manufacturing standards. This move also sets the stage for future expansion into other international markets.

Speaking at the ceremony, SAPM Haroon Akhtar Khan praised Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan for achieving a significant breakthrough in the country’s automotive industry. He highlighted that the successful export to Japan showcases Pakistan’s potential as a reliable automotive manufacturing and exporting hub.

“The government remains committed to supporting the automotive sector through favorable policies and infrastructure development. This achievement reflects Pakistan’s growing capability in the international auto industry and aligns with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision for an export-led and sustainable industrial economy,” said Mr. Khan.

During the event, HACPL President & CEO, Mr. Takafumi Koike, reiterated Honda’s dedication to innovation, quality, and sustainability. He emphasized that exporting to a highly competitive market like Japan is a testament to Pakistan’s improving manufacturing standards.

Additionally, HACPL Chairman, Mr. Aamir H. Shirazi, appreciated the government’s support in creating a business-friendly environment. He encouraged further policy measures to enhance local production and boost exports.

The event featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony, officially marking the start of HACPL’s export journey, followed by a tree plantation drive, reinforcing Honda’s commitment to environmental sustainability.

SAPM Haroon Akhtar Khan encouraged other local manufacturers to explore international markets, expressing confidence in Pakistan’s potential to emerge as a regional automotive production and export hub.

Honda’s entry into the export market signals a new era for Pakistan’s automotive industry, with the potential to attract further investment, create employment opportunities, and enhance industrial growth. This achievement is not just a victory for Honda Atlas but also a positive indicator of Pakistan’s evolving economic landscape on the global stage.