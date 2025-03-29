World Bank approves $300 million loan for Pakistan

Business Business World Bank approves $300 million loan for Pakistan

Funds earmarked for Punjab Clean Air Programme only

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 29 Mar 2025 17:28:28 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The World Bank approved a $300 million loan for Pakistan, earmarked for the Punjab Clean Air Programme.

According to the World Bank’s statement, the funds will be utilised to combat air pollution in Punjab.

The World Bank’s Country Director stated that the initiative aims to enhance public health by improving air quality.

Also Read: No respite from smog as Lahore still world's most polluted city

The Punjab Clean Air Programme is designed to mitigate smog, marking a significant step towards improving the well-being of millions.

Cleaner air is expected to reduce respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.

He further noted that the project is part of the World Bank’s new Country Partnership Framework and is expected to benefit 13 million residents of the Lahore Division.