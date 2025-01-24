Gold price increases by Rs2,900 per tola

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs2,900 per tola and was sold at Rs289,600 per tola on Friday against its sale at Rs286,700 on a previous trading day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs2,486 to Rs 248,285 from Rs247,799 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat also went up to Rs227,603 from Rs225,323.

The prices of per tola silver increased by Rs31 to Rs3,432 whereas that of 10 gram silver went up by Rs27 to Rs2,942 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $29 to $2,772 from $2,743, the Association reported.