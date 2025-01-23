Pakistan Business Council calls for strengthening trade ties with UAE

UAE is Pakistan’s third-largest trading partner after China and the United States

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Business Council Dubai on Wednesday said it aims to strengthen existing relations between Islamabad and Abu Dhabi through collaborative efforts in trade, investment and cultural exchanges, a statement from the Pakistan Consulate General in Dubai said.

The UAE is Pakistan’s third-largest trading partner after China and the United States, and a major source of foreign investment valued at over $10 billion in the last 20 years, according to the UAE foreign ministry.

It is also home to more than a million Pakistani expatriates. Policymakers in Pakistan consider the UAE an optimal export destination due to its geographical proximity, which minimizes transportation and freight costs while facilitating commercial transactions.

Hussain Muhammad, the consul general of Pakistan in Dubai, met the new board members of the PBC Dubai at the Consulate General of Pakistan. Shabbir Merchant, the PBC Dubai chairman, shared the council’s strategic roadmap for 2025-2026.

“Merchant stated that PBC aims to strengthen the relationship between Pakistan and UAE through collaborative efforts in trade, investment and cultural exchanges,” the Pakistan Consulate General said.

“He added that the Council is committed to avail opportunities for mutual growth and foster a deeper connection between the two nations.”

Muhammad appreciated PBC’s efforts in promoting Pakistan’s economic potential in the UAE, the statement said, adding that the Pakistani consul general also encouraged them to take concrete steps toward enhancing bilateral trade and investment between the two countries.

“The Consul General emphasized the need for business leaders to explore opportunities in Pakistan’s diverse sectors, including IT, manufacturing, agriculture and tourism,” the statement said.

“He said that Pakistan offers immense potential for investment and trade, with Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) established as a single window to facilitate investors.”

Pakistan and UAE have stepped up efforts in recent years to strengthen their business and investment relations.