China's 2024 non-financial outbound direct investment rose 10.5pc on year

Tue, 21 Jan 2025

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's non-financial outbound direct investment rose 10.5% year-on-year in dollar terms in 2024 to $143.9 billion, the country's commerce ministry said on Tuesday.