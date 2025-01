Trump says he's thinking of 25% tariffs on Mexico, Canada

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – US President Donald Trump on Monday said he was thinking of imposing 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico because they were allowing many people to cross the border as well as fentanyl.

He said the action could come on Feb. 1.

He said he had spoken with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.