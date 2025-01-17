PM hails current account surplus for 3rd consecutive month

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 17 Jan 2025 17:39:08 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday welcomed the current account surplus posted for the third consecutive month.

The continuous surplus in the current account for October, November, and December 2024 reflected the right direction of economic policies, the prime minister said in a press statement.

He noted that a surplus of $1.2 billion was recorded in the first six months of the current fiscal year. We are actively working to further increase the surplus in the current fiscal year, the prime minister added.

He said positive economic indicators reflected the growing trust of the business community in the government and its economic policies.

Programs like “Uraan” will further strengthen the national economy, he added.