China says US firm PVH engaged in 'improper' conduct related to Xinjiang

BEIJING (Reuters) - Preliminary findings showed that PVH Corp, the parent company of Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, engaged in "improper" conduct related to the Xinjiang region, China's commerce ministry said on Thursday, without elaborating.

The ministry plans to summon PVH shortly, it said in a statement.

In September, China announced an investigation into PVH for suspected violations of market trading principles regarding Xinjiang-related products.