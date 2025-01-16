Govt hikes petrol price by Rs3.47 per litre

The price of high-speed diesel has been increased by Rs2.61 per litre

Updated On: Thu, 16 Jan 2025 00:12:52 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The federal government on Wednesday increased the petroleum prices for the next fortnight.

According to the notification issued by the Finance Ministry, the price of petrol has been raised by Rs3.47 per litre, setting the new price at Rs256.13 per litre.

The price of high-speed diesel has been increased by Rs2.61 per litre, making the new price Rs260.95 per litre.

The new prices will take effect from midnight tonight.

The increase in petroleum prices is due to the rising international oil prices, which have been influenced by US sanctions on oil exports to China and India.

Earlier this month, the government had raised the price of petrol by Rs0.56 per liter for the first fortnight of 2025, just before the New Year.



