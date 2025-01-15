Futures rise after December CPI data

(Reuters) - US stock index futures extended gains on Wednesday as investors assessed a broadly in-line consumer inflation report to gauge its effect on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy easing this year.

Data from the Labor Department showed the consumer price index rose 2.9% on an annual basis in December 2024, in line with the expectations of economists polled by Reuters. On a monthly basis, the index rose 0.4%.

Excluding volatile food and energy components, core CPI increased 3.2% on an annual basis, compared with an expected 3.3% rise.

At 08:32 a.m., Dow E-minis were up 476 points, or 1.11%, S&P 500 E-minis were up 66.5 points, or 1.13%, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis were up 280.25 points, or 1.34%.

