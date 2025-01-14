Electricity rates likely to drop by March: S.M Tanveer

Says notices have also been issued to 40 wind power projects

LAHORE (Dunya News) – United Business Group Partron-in Chief S.M Tanveer has emphasised the need to prioritise agriculture and said there is a possibility of electricity rates decrease by Rs10-12 per unit by March.

Speaking to media alongside other leaders in Lahore, Tanveer stated that the FPCCI was working tirelessly on reviving the economy.

He noted that agreements with independent power producers (IPPs) from 1994 to 2004 had mostly been revised, with forensic audits pending for two out of 16 IPPs.

Notices had also been issued to 40 wind power projects, he said.

Tanveer stressed the importance of focusing on the agriculture sector, clarifying that their efforts were apolitical.

$100BN EXPORTS TARGET

Tanveer, a former provincial minister, earlier stated that their goal was to raise exports to $100 billion within the next five years.

In his remarks at an event, he highlighted that each district in Punjab possessed unique economic strengths, with various products being exported from every city across the province.

He expressed concerns about duties on imported paper and books, noting that this led to the shutdown of 5,000 printing presses in Pakistan.

He also emphasised the need to address issues hindering IT and textile industry growth, and shared that efforts were being made to improve the taxation system.



