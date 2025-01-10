Chinese property developer Redsun to miss 350 mln-dollar bond payment

Fri, 10 Jan 2025 16:48:18 PKT

(Reuters) - Chinese property developer Redsun Properties said on Friday it would not be able to pay its $350 million bond maturing on January 13, which includes the principal and the accrued interest.

The bond was issued in January 2021 with a coupon rate of 7.3%.

A prolonged property market slump in China over the last three years has been weighing on developers' ability to repay debt. Chinese property developers' total liabilities were roughly $12 trillion in 2023, as per a government estimate.

On Thursday, Sunac China received a liquidation petition, days after it informed some of its offshore creditors it was unlikely to meet a September maturity deadline, while larger rival Country Garden announced a debt restructuring proposal.