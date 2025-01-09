Sluggish start at PSX ahead of 'weekend'

The KSE-100 Index, with a loss of 150 points, recorded 113,991 points

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a sluggish trade on Thursday.

The KSE-100 Index, with a loss of 150 points, recorded 113,991 points during early hours of trading.

A day earlier (Wednesday), the PSX closed at 114,148 points. It showed significant recovery during intraday trading earlier in the day.

The KSE-100 Index gained 1,697.54 points to reclaim the mark of 117,000 mark during intraday trading.

Buying activity was recorded in key sectors such as automobile assemblers, cement, chemicals, commercial banks, fertilizer, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, power generation, and refinery.

On Tuesday, the 100-Index continued with bearish trend, losing 202.44 points, a negative change of 0.17 percent, closing at 116,052.68 points.

ALL-TIME HIGH

On Monday, the PSX reached all-time high of 118,000 as bulls continued to run the market.

On the first day of trading of the business week, the KSE-100 Index soared by more than 1,000 points to reach another record high of 118,735 points.

Hours later, the gains went south and the stocks came down by 1,100 points to 116,000.