Ghana inflation rises for fourth straight month in December

The latest increase was driven by higher food prices

ACCRA (Reuters) - Ghana's consumer inflation rose for a fourth month in a row in December, to 23.8% year on year from 23.0% in November, the statistics service said on Wednesday.

Government statistician Samuel Kobina Annim told a news conference that the latest increase was driven by higher food prices.

"The rate of inflation... is the third highest in the last 13 months and highest in the last eight months," Annim said.

The West African gold and cocoa producer has been struggling to emerge from its worst economic crisis in a generation.

President John Dramani Mahama, who was sworn in for a second term on Tuesday, has pledged to tackle inflation and currency depreciation to mitigate Ghana's cost-of-living crisis.