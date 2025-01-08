Pakistan's exports rise by 10.52pc in first half of FY 2024-25

Business Business Pakistan's exports rise by 10.52pc in first half of FY 2024-25

The current export trend underscores Pakistan’s commitment to sustained economic growth

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 08 Jan 2025 09:24:44 PKT

ISLAMABAD ( Dunya News) – Pakistan’s exports saw a significant increase of 10.52 percent during the first half of the fiscal year 2024-25, touching $16.5 billion compared to $14.9 billion in the same period last year.

From July to November, exports rose by 12.5 percent amounting to $13.6 billion, reflecting the government’s economic policies.

In December 2024 alone, exports reached $2.842 billion, a 0.28 percent increase compared to November.

The Special Investment Facilitations Council (SIFC) played a central role in stabilising exports and imports.

The current export trend underscores Pakistan’s commitment to sustained economic growth.

