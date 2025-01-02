Pakistan's Dec imports hit $5.2b, highest in two years

Trade with India also continues to grow

(Web Desk) - Pakistan’s monthly goods imports reached $5.2 billion in December 2024, marking the highest figure in two years and an $800 million increase compared to November 2024’s $4.4 billion.

This rebound comes after a dip to $4.5 billion in December 2023, reflecting renewed momentum in trade flows and regional partnerships.

Imports from Iran saw a significant boost, with $129.7 million recorded in November 2024 alone—up 47% year-on-year for the July-November period, according to government sources.

Trade with India also continued to grow, despite suspended formal trade relations, with imports rising by 5% in August 2024 compared to the same month last year.

Analysts attribute the December surge to eased import restrictions, stronger regional ties, and increased demand for raw materials to support domestic industries.

While higher imports can strain the current account, they are also indicative of an uptick in economic activity.

This milestone aligns with broader trends of regional trade reliance and underscores the potential for Pakistan to strengthen its economic resilience through diversified imports.

However, the increase also highlights the need for strategic planning to balance trade growth with fiscal stability.

The data presents a dual challenge for policymakers—maintaining momentum while mitigating external vulnerabilities and managing rising import costs.

The trajectory of imports in 2025 will likely depend on ongoing reforms and trade policies with key regional partners.