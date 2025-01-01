PR earns Rs46b revenue in six months, report says

Rs5billion higher than that of previous year

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Railways has issued a report on its earning in six months of 2024.

According to the report, Pakistan Railways has achieved a revenue of Rs46 billion in the first half of the fiscal year, marking an increase of Rs5 billion compared to the same period last year.

According to official figures, the department generated Rs24 billion from passenger trains and Rs16 billion from freight services.

Additionally, Rs6 billion was earned through land leases, coaching, and other sources.

Railways CEO Aamir Ali Baloch attributed the record revenue to the organisation’s effective policies, which reflects the institution’s positive trajectory.

He vowed to increase the revenue in coming years after providing the passengers with quality facilities.

