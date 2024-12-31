LPG price slashed by Rs4 per kg on the eve of New Year

Published On: Tue, 31 Dec 2024 19:14:54 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The government has reduced the LPG prices by Rs4 per kg on the eve of New Year.

According to the notification, OGRA has announced a reduction in LPG prices for January 2025. The price has been decreased by Rs4 per kilogram, setting the new rate at Rs250.28 per kilogram.

OGRA mentioned that the official production price has been reduced by Rs4020 per metric ton.

Now, LPG will be available at Rs250 per kilogram instead of Rs254, domestic cylinders at Rs2953 instead of Rs3001, and commercial cylinders at Rs11,363 instead of Rs11,545.



