Syria's new rulers appoint Maysaa Sabrine to lead central bank
DAMASCUS (Reuters) - Syria's new rulers have appointed Maysaa Sabrine, formerly a deputy governor of the Syrian central bank, to lead the institution, a senior Syrian official said.
Sabrine did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
She would be the first woman to lead the institution in its more than 70-year history, replacing Mohammed Issam Hazime who was appointed governor in 2021 by toppled President Bashar al-Assad.