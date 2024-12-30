In-focus

Syria's new rulers appoint Maysaa Sabrine to lead central bank

Syria's new rulers appoint Maysaa Sabrine to lead central bank

Business

Syria's new rulers appoint Maysaa Sabrine to lead central bank

Follow on
Follow us on Google News
 

DAMASCUS (Reuters) - Syria's new rulers have appointed Maysaa Sabrine, formerly a deputy governor of the Syrian central bank, to lead the institution, a senior Syrian official said.

Sabrine did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

She would be the first woman to lead the institution in its more than 70-year history, replacing Mohammed Issam Hazime who was appointed governor in 2021 by toppled President Bashar al-Assad. 

Related Topics
International
Business



Related News