Syria's new rulers appoint Maysaa Sabrine to lead central bank

Follow on Published On: Mon, 30 Dec 2024 20:05:52 PKT

DAMASCUS (Reuters) - Syria's new rulers have appointed Maysaa Sabrine, formerly a deputy governor of the Syrian central bank, to lead the institution, a senior Syrian official said.

Sabrine did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

She would be the first woman to lead the institution in its more than 70-year history, replacing Mohammed Issam Hazime who was appointed governor in 2021 by toppled President Bashar al-Assad.