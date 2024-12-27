Pakistani firm to assemble Chinese electric trucks locally

KARACHI (Web Desk) - Dewan Farooque Motors Limited, a Pakistani automobile importer and manufacturer based in Karachi, will assemble Chinese electric trucks locally, with the vehicle’s launch scheduled for the first quarter of next year, a project director at the company said.

Pakistan approved an ambitious National Electric Vehicles Policy (NEVP) in 2019 with the goal that electric vehicles would comprise 30 percent of all passenger vehicles and heavy-duty truck sales by 2030.

It has set an even more ambitious target of electric vehicles comprising 90 percent of all vehicle sales by 2040.

“The ‘Kama,’ our new Chinese electric truck, leverages the robust structure of our diesel-powered Shehzore model. For Test trial, CBU (completely built) units have already arrived in Pakistan for further proceeding to local assembly, with a launch planned within first quarter of 2025,” Kashif Riaz, Director Projects at Dewan Farooque Motors, told Arab News.

“Traditionally, commercial trucks have a voracious appetite for fuel. Electrifying them dramatically reduces operating costs. This light commercial vehicle has a 300 Kilometer e-range and supports rapid charging.”

Riaz said the widespread adoption of electric vehicles in Pakistan could bring international acclaim and even secure carbon credits from the World Bank, presenting a “golden opportunity” as Pakistan possessed the necessary capacity, skilled workforce, and infrastructure for domestic manufacturing.

“With abundant lithium resources and the potential for in-country battery production, 100 percent localized electric vehicle manufacturing is within reach,” the project direxctor added.

“By eliminating the need for traditional engines and transmissions, and by localizing production of key components like batteries, Pakistan can position itself as a global exporter of electric vehicles.

Stronger support for domestic EV manufacturing will undoubtedly accelerate production.”