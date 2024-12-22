ICCI, Iran embassy join hands to boost bilateral trade

Business Business ICCI, Iran embassy join hands to boost bilateral trade

Iranian envoy visits ICCI

Follow on Published On: Sun, 22 Dec 2024 03:04:34 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) - The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) and the embassy of Iran have decided to collaborate for the growth of business and economic development by breaking down trade barriers for the mutual benefit of both nations.

This landmark agreement was reached during Iranian Ambassador, Raza Amiri Moghaddam’s goodwill visit to ICCI to congratulate the newly inducted ICCI leadership.

The two sides agreed to further enhance economic, trade, and cultural relations between Pakistan and Iran, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

To achieve this goal, they established a four-member committee (two members from each side) for further deliberations and to maintain close coordination on necessary actions.

ICCI President Nasir Mansoor Qureshi and Iranian Ambassador Raza Amiri Moghaddam discussed at length various matters of mutual interest to strengthen bilateral cooperation and collaboration.

Ambassador Moghaddam acknowledged the progress in Pakistan-Iran relations in recent years but highlighted that there remains significant untapped potential for deeper collaboration.

He emphasised the need to increase the trade volume between the two countries from the current $2.7 billion to a target of $10 billion.

The ambassador proposed transforming the Pakistan-Iran border into a ‘commercial gateway’ to strengthen trade ties.

He also suggested expanding border markets, opening new crossing points, and establishing Customs Facilitation Desks to facilitate smoother trade.

Additionally, he noted that Gwadar and Chabahar ports hold enormous potential for joint use, as both are strategically positioned on key international trade routes that provide connectivity to Central Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe.

The Iranian envoy further stressed the need to remove bureaucratic bottlenecks on both sides and develop an efficient mechanism, including banking channels, to foster economic growth.

He also suggested that the business communities of both countries should meet to establish a framework for joint ventures, as Iran has successfully done with Turkey.