FinMin pledges to sustain economic gains after inflation hits six-year low

FinMin pledges to sustain economic gains after inflation hits six-year low

Pakistan has witnessed improvement in macroeconomic indicators

Published On: Thu, 19 Dec 2024 01:39:04 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb on Wednesday vowed to maintain the country’s economic momentum after the Consumer Price Index (CPI) fell to 4.9 percent earlier this month, marking the lowest inflation rate since April 2018.

The pledge comes as Pakistan navigates a recovery from years of severe economic challenges, including soaring inflation, dwindling foreign exchange reserves, currency depreciation and a persistent fiscal deficit.

In recent months, however, the country has witnessed a steady improvement in macroeconomic indicators, taking measures to restore investor confidence, as it undertakes structural reforms under a $7 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) program.

“The Finance Minister expressed optimism that the progress made so far would serve as a foundation for future successes, as the government remains dedicated to building a prosperous and stable Pakistan,” the finance ministry said in a statement released after the Economic Coordination Committee’s (ECC) meeting.

The meeting evaluated on the overall economic situation of the country and particularly mentioned the improvement in CPI.

“The current CPI figure marks the lowest in the past 78 months, signaling a positive shift in the country’s inflationary trends,” the statement added.

“The decline in CPI reflects the government’s success in managing inflationary pressures and restoring price stability, particularly for essential commodities.”

Aurangzeb assured the public the government would continue its efforts to support economic stability and strengthen key sectors, including agriculture, manufacturing and infrastructure.

The ECC also discussed plans to pursue economic diversification and ensure better living standards for Pakistan’s population.