SBP launches new eCIB System to modernise Pakistan's financial infrastructure

The new system will become operational with effect from January 1, 2025

Wed, 18 Dec 2024 19:31:53 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has launched the new eCIB System (V2), an advanced version of its Electronic Credit Information Bureau (eCIB).

The new system will become operational with effect from January 1, 2025 to replace the existing eCIB system. It has been developed to cope with technological advancement & reporting standards aligned with international practices.

Under the new system, few additions and amendments have also been introduced in Credit Information Report with the objective to make it more comprehensive.

The launch of new eCIB System (V2) reflects SBP’s commitment to leveraging technology to strengthen Pakistan's financial sector. This initiative is part of SBP’s broader vision to modernise Pakistan’s financial infrastructure and promote economic growth.

