Remittances to hit $35b in current fiscal year: FinMin Aurangzeb

He addressed an all-important Economic Coordination Committee

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said on Wednesday remittances would cross 35 billion dollars in the ongoing fiscal year (FY24-25).

Addressing an all-important Economic Coordination Committee in the capital, the finance minister reiterated that the economy had been showing the positive signs lately.

The economy, he remarked, had taken a right path due to the crucial and much-needed steps initiated by the government.

“The current account has recorded a surplus after nearly 10 years while the export sector is also on the right path and inflation too, has come down to record level in six years,” he said.

Moreover, the minister expressed hope that the remittances would surpass 35 billion dollars this year. Also, he said the policy rate at 13 percent was also essential for the economy.

Counting on the steps taken so far and the effects they produced, he said the confidence of business community had strengthened with the sale of cement increasing by five percent.

At last, he was hopeful that the journey towards economic reform would continue.