Economy stabilising due to govt's robust policies: FinMin Aurangzeb

Says govt to solve longstanding problems faced by private sector

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Federal information Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said on Saturday that economy was stabilising due to the government’s robust policies.

Speaking at a ceremony of the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce, Aurangzeb said that few steps were necessary in enhancing trade and investment in the country, adding that inflation was gradually decreasing due to economic policies.

Underscoring the importance of the private sector, the minister said the government would solve the longstanding problems faced by the private sector.

Referring to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protests, he said the economy faced Rs190 billion on a daily basis as a result of public demonstration.

“We have stopped smuggled goods. Continuation of policies in all sectors is necessary for growth,” he added.

SHEHBAZ SHARIF'S OPTIMISM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has felicitated the entire nation as weekly inflation further declined to 3.57 percent.

In a statement, he said the inflation rate has fallen to its lowest level in the past six years due to the efforts of economic team. He pointed out that since 4th October 2018, the price index was recorded at the lowest level on Saturday.

Shehbaz Sharif said he stands committed to his promise of working tirelessly to address the problems of the masses.

The prime minister said steps are being taken for employment generation, industrial development and promotion of foreign investment in the country.

Shehbaz Sharif said the country is rapidly moving towards development after economic stability. He said that increase in remittances and investment from friendly countries as well as stable diplomatic relations are a reflection of Pakistan's development journey.

