Gold prices decrease by Rs800 per tola

ISLAMABAD (APP) - The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs800 and was sold at Rs277,000 on Monday against its sale at Rs277,800 on previous trading day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs687 to Rs237,482 from Rs238,169 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat also went down to Rs217,693 from Rs218,321.

The prices of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs3,400 and Rs2,914.95 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $8 to $2,658 from $2,666, the Association reported.

Meanwhile, Pakistani rupee depreciated by six paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.17 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.11.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs277.70 and Rs279.20 respectively.

The price of Euro increased by Rs1.22 to close at Rs 292.28 against the last day’s closing of Rs 291.06, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.81, whereas an increase of 20 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs351.44 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs351.24.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by two and one paisa to close at Rs75.73 and Rs74.02, respectively.