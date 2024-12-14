Pakistan, ADB sign 330mn dollars social protection agreement

Business Business Pakistan, ADB sign 330mn dollars social protection agreement

The agreement was signed by Secretary Economic Affairs Dr. Kazim Niaz and ADB Country Director Emma

Follow on Published On: Sat, 14 Dec 2024 17:58:00 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Pakistan and Asian Development Bank (ADB) signed a loan agreement for the Integrated Social Protection Development Program (ISPDP) Additional Financing, amounting to $330 million.

This program builds on the ongoing ADB-funded program for strengthening and expanding social protection systems in Pakistan through the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

The agreement was signed by Secretary Economic Affairs Dr. Kazim Niaz and ADB Country Director Emma Fan, the statement added.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary, Ministry of Economic Affairs highlighted the importance of this additional financing from concessional lending for enhancing institutional capacity and improving access to education and healthcare particularly among women, adolescent girls, and children from low-income families.

He expressed gratitude for ADB’s continued support in this regard, according to press release.

On the occasion, the Country Director, ADB reaffirmed the Bank’s commitment to supporting the government’s objectives in strengthening social safety nets.

She stated that this additional financing will support in achieving the program objectives of achieving inclusive growth, poverty reduction skills development and healthcare access for vulnerable populations.

According to the statement, the signing of this loan agreement marks a significant step forward in enhancing social protection systems in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, ADB share in its X account that the result-based loan for the ongoing Program will help expand the grassroots-level social protection to alleviate poverty among poor women and their families.

“The program has helped increase access to primary and secondary education for children and adolescents from poor families as well as improved access to health services and nutrition supplies for women and adolescent girls,” said ADB Country Director.