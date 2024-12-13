Gold prices decrease by Rs5,000 per tola

Gold prices decrease by Rs5,000 per tola

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs4,286

Published On: Fri, 13 Dec 2024 18:05:27 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) - The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs5,000 and was sold at Rs277,800 on Friday against its sale at Rs282,800 on previous trading day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs4,286 to Rs238,169 from Rs242,455 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat also went down to Rs218,321from Rs222,250.

The prices of Per tola silver decreased by Rs50 to Rs3,400 whereas that of ten ten gram silver went down by Rs42.86 to Rs Rs.2,914.86 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $50 to $2,666 from $2,716, the Association reported.

Meanwhile, Pakistani rupee appreciated by 12 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.11 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.23.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs277.60 and Rs279.15 respectively.

The price of Euro decreased by Rs 1.54 to close at Rs 291.06 against the last day’s closing of Rs 292.60, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen remained came down by one paisa and closed at Rs1.81, whereas a decrease of Rs3.87 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs351.24 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs355.11.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by four and three paisa to close at Rs75.71 and Rs74.01, respectively.