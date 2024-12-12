FBR directs banks to remain open on Saturdays for duty, tax collection

Collaboration with SBP and NBP aims to ensure same-day transfer of collected revenues

Published On: Thu, 12 Dec 2024 01:11:06 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has instructed Chief Collectors of Customs to coordinate with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) to keep designated bank branches operational on Saturdays.

This directive aims to facilitate the collection and same-day transfer of duties and taxes to the SBP.

As per the instructions issued on Wednesday, the FBR emphasized the importance of maintaining seamless operations for tax and duty collection on weekends.

The Chief Collectors have been tasked with ensuring effective coordination between the relevant stakeholders to implement the measure until further notice.

This move reflects the FBR’s commitment to optimizing revenue collection processes and ensuring uninterrupted financial operations, particularly during a period of heightened fiscal management requirements.

By keeping the authorized bank branches open, the FBR aims to enhance efficiency and reduce potential delays in the transfer of collected revenues.

The directive underscores the critical role of collaboration between the FBR, SBP, and NBP in achieving fiscal targets and streamlining the tax collection framework.

It is expected that this initiative will bolster the government’s efforts to meet its revenue goals effectively.