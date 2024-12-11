Gold prices up by Rs3,100 per tola

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs2,658

ISLAMABAD ( APP) - The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs3,100 and was sold at Rs280,500 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs277,400 on previous trading day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs2,658 to Rs240,484 from Rs237,826 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat also went up to Rs220,443 from Rs218,007.

Per tola silver increased by Rs50 to Rs3,450 whereas that of ten gram silver went up by Rs.42.86 to Rs.2,957.81.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $31 to $2,693 from $2,662, the Association reported.

Meanwhile, Pakistani rupee depreciated by 11 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.16 against the previous day's closing of Rs278.05.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs277.70 and Rs279.20 respectively.

The price of Euro decreased by Rs1.09 to close at Rs292.11 against the last day’s closing of Rs293.20, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen came down by 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.82, whereas a decrease of 18 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs354.48 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs354.30.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 03 and 01 paisa to close at Rs75.73 and Rs74.01, respectively.