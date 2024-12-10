Gold prices increase by Rs1,000 per tola

Tue, 10 Dec 2024 17:15:27 PKT

ISLAMABAD ( APP) - The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs1,000 and was sold at Rs277,400 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs276,400 on previous trading day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs858 to Rs237,826 from Rs236,698 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat also went up to Rs218,007 from Rs217,221.

Per tola and ten gram silver were also traded at same rate at Rs3,400 and Rs2,914.95, respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $10 to $2,662 from $2,652, the association reported.

Meanwhile, the KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around to bearish trend on Tuesday, losing 1,073.74 more points, a negative change of 0.98 percent. It closed at 108,896.65 points as compared to 109,970.39 points on the last trading day.

A total of 1,548,302,320 shares were traded during the day as compared to 1,597,868,204 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs68.805 billion against Rs60.251 billion on the last trading day.

