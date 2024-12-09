Gold prices increase by Rs2,000 per tola

ISLAMABAD (APP) - The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs2,000 and was sold at Rs276,400 on Monday against its sale at Rs274,400 on previous trading day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs1,734 to Rs.236,698 from Rs235,254 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat also went up to Rs217,221 from Rs215,650.

Per tola and ten gram silver were also traded at same rate at Rs3,400 and Rs2,914.95, respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $20 to $2,652 from $2,632, the Association reported.

Meanwhile, Pakistani rupee appreciated by three paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs277.97 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.00.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs277.50 and Rs279.00 respectively.

The price of Euro decreased by 54 paisa to close at Rs293.66 against the last day’s closing of Rs294.20, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.84, whereas a decrease of one paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs354.82 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs354.83.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham remained stagnant and closed at Rs75.68 while the Saudi Riyal decreased by 01 paisa to close at Rs73.99.