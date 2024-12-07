PIA's direct flight to Paris will take off on Jan 10, 2025

Business Business PIA's direct flight to Paris will take off on Jan 10, 2025

Ban caused a loss of nearly $150 million a year to PIA, officials say

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 07 Dec 2024 14:32:14 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – There is quite a buzz at the New Islamabad International Airport from where PIA’s first flight to Europe after resumption of route will take off on Jan 10.

Arrangements are being made for PIA flight to Paris and a Boeing 777 aircraft will take off from the Islamabad airport on Jan 10.

Officials say booking for the flight began on Saturday (Dec 7).

Earlier, officials said the PIA was preparing to resume direct flights to European countries early next month.

The decision was taken days after the European Union’s aviation safety agency lifted a ban on PIA flying to Europe over compliance with its safety standards.

The ban on PIA by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EUASA) had been in place since 2020 after a scam of fake degrees of pilots surfaced in the aftermath of a crash in Karachi.



The ban caused a loss of nearly $150 million a year to PIA, officials say.

Airline spokesman Abdullah Hafeez said a few days ago that after more than four years the first direct flight from the capital Islamabad to Paris would resume.

He said EUASA had expressed “complete satisfaction over the safety standards of PIA” and that arrangements were under way to resume PIA’s flights to other cities in the European countries.

