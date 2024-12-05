Gold prices increase by Rs500 per tola

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs428

ISLAMABAD ( APP) - The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs500 and was sold at Rs275,700 on Thursday against its sale at Rs275,200 on previous trading day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs428 to Rs236,368 from Rs235,940 whereas that of 10 grams 22 karat also went up to Rs216,671 from Rs216,278.

Per tola and ten-gram silver were also traded at the same rate at Rs3,400 and Rs2,914.95, respectively.

Meanwhile, Pakistani rupee on Thursday depreciated by 02 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs277.94 against the previous day’s closing of Rs277.92.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs277.50 and Rs279.00 respectively.

The price of Euro increased by 85 paisa to close at Rs292.98 against the last day’s closing of Rs292.13, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The exchange rate of the UAE Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 01 paisa each to close at Rs75.67 and Rs73.97 respectively.