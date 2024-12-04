Gold prices remain unchanged at Rs275,200 per tola

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat also remained constant at Rs235,940

ISLAMABAD ( APP) - The price of 24 karat per tola gold remained unchanged at Rs275,200 on Wednesday, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat and 10 gram 22 karat also remained constant at Rs235,940 and Rs216,278 respectively.

Per tola and ten gram silver were also traded at same rate at Rs3,400 and Rs2,914.95, respectively.

The price of gold in the international market remained stagnant at $2,640 per ounce, the Association reported.