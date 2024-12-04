Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to transform economic ties

RIYADH (Dunya News) - Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have agreed to bring about a qualitative change in their economic, trade and investment relationship.

The understanding to this effect reached during a meeting between Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz on the sidelines of the ‘One Water Summit’ in Riyadh today.

Both the leaders expressed satisfaction at the pace of progress of the implementation of the Saudi MoUs and agreements regarding investment in Pakistan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanked the Crown Prince for his most genuine affection for the people of Pakistan. He reiterated his invitation to the Crown Prince to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience. The Crown Prince responded that he was looking forward to his visit to Pakistan.

In his remarks, the Saudi Crown Prince stressed that it is important to ensure that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enhance meaningful cooperation that will bring about economic growth and prosperity in Pakistan.

The Crown Prince spoke of his great pleasure at meeting the Pakistani Prime Minister for the fifth time over past six months. He said that this was the evidence of the genuine love and affection that connect the peoples of the two countries.