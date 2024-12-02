Gold prices dip Rs1,700 per tola

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also went down by Rs1,457

Published On: Mon, 02 Dec 2024 17:02:52 PKT

ISLAMABAD ( APP) - The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs1,700 and was sold at Rs274,500 on Monday against its sale at Rs276,200, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also went down by Rs1,457 to Rs235,340 from Rs236,797 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold decreased to Rs215,728 from Rs217,064.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs3,400 and Rs2,914.95, respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $17 to $2,633 from $2,650, the Association reported.

Meanwhile, Pakistani rupee on Monday appreciated by eight paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs277.97 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.05.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs277.60 and Rs279 respectively.

The price of Euro decreased by Rs2 to close at Rs291.99 against the last day’s closing of Rs293.99, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.85, whereas a decrease of 79 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs352.70 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs353.49.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by two paisa each to close at Rs75.68 and Rs73.99 respectively.