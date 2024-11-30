Pakistan, Azerbaijan agree to boost trade partnerships

Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan Khazar Farhadov meets Privatization Minister Aleem Khan

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Azerbaijan and Pakistan on Saturday agreed to promote joint projects and trade partnership for which practical work will be started in the coming days.

The consensus to this effect was evolved in a meeting between the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan Khazar Farhadov and Minister for Privatization, Board of Investment and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan, said a press release.

The bilateral diplomatic activities between the two countries for the past several months, exchanges of high-level delegations and Pakistan’s active participation in the COP 29 conference in Baku have started to surface positive results.

Aleem Khan warmly welcomed the Ambassador and said that including tourism Pakistan can further increase bilateral cooperation with its friendly countries in various sectors. “We need to convert our mutual relations into business and bilateral trade for which positive progress is being made from both sides”, he added.

While offering companies from Azerbaijan to invest and launch business in Pakistan, he said that in the current circumstances, foreign investment can be made based on G2G and B2B.

Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan also discussed with the Ambassador for investment in the M6 and M9 Motorways from Karachi to Sukkhar and Sukkhar to Hyderabad. He further said that there are huge opportunities in various sectors for foreign investors in Pakistan which should be fully utilized.

Speaking on the occasion Ambassador Azerbaijan to Pakistan assured his full cooperation and said that his country would work with Pakistan on investment and joint projects.

The meeting also considered the joint efforts of the three countries of Pakistan, Azerbaijan and Türkiye, while on the instructions of Federal Minister for Investment Abdul Aleem Khan, it was also decided to nominate a Focal Person from the Board of Investment to maintain close liaison with the Government of Azerbaijan.