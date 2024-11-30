Gold prices decrease by Rs1,100 per tola

ISLAMABAD ( APP) - The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs1,100 and was sold at Rs276,200 on Saturday against its sale at Rs277,300, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also went down by Rs943 to Rs236,797 from Rs237,740 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold decreased to Rs217,064 from Rs217,928

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs3,400 and Rs2,914.95, respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $11 to $2,650 from $1,661, the Association reported.