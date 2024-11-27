SNGPL announces uninterrupted gas supply for winter

Emergency teams are actively working to ensure continuous gas delivery to all consumers

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 27 Nov 2024 17:48:20 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has announced uninterrupted gas supply for domestic and commercial sectors during the winter season.

Acknowledging the increased gas usage in winter, the company has assured that cooking hours will have consistent gas supply even in densely-populated and tail-end areas.

According to a spokesperson, emergency teams are actively working to ensure continuous gas delivery to all consumers.