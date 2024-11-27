Gold prices up Rs1,600 per tola

Business Business Gold prices up Rs1,600 per tola

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also went up by Rs1,372

Follow on Published On: Wed, 27 Nov 2024 16:44:11 PKT

ISLAMABAD ( APP) - The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs1,600 and was sold at Rs275,900 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs274,300, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also went up by Rs1,372 to Rs236,540 from Rs235,168 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold increased to Rs216,828 from Rs215,571.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs3,400 and Rs2,914.95, respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $16 to $2,647 from $2,631, the Association reported.

Meanwhile, the 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around to bullish trend on Wednesday, gaining 4,695.09 points more points, a positive change of 4.96 percent, closing at 99,269.25 points as compared to 94,574.16 points on the last trading day.

A total of 1,057,104,968 shares were traded during the day as compared to 1,116,324,649 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 39.556 billion against Rs. 43.291 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 453 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 356 of them recorded gains and 52 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 45 companies remained unchanged.