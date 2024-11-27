PSX recovers after a day of turmoil, soars above 99,000 mark

Business Business PSX recovers after a day of turmoil, soars above 99,000 mark

KSE-100 index eventually closed at 99,269 points with an increase of 4,695 points

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 27 Nov 2024 16:03:21 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Bulls returned to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday after crashing a day earlier amid political uncertainty.

The KSE-100 index had seen ups and downs in the last few days amid political uncertainty.

On Wednesday, it eventually closed at 99,269 points with an increase of 4,695 points or 4.96pc.

At the start of business, the KSE-100 index reached 98,160 points after gaining hefty 3,357 points. The index plunged by 3,506 points on Tuesday and closed at 94,181 points.

It may be noted that the business started on the negative note on Tuesday and the KSE-100 index decreased by 541 points to 97,538. Later, the market witnessed a boom and the KSE-100 index crossed the 99,000 mark. At one point, the index reached 99,820 points after an increase of 1,642 points.

POSITIVE BEGINNING

The PSX began the first day of the week (Monday) on a positive note as the KSE 100-index surpassed 99,000 mark.

At one point, the KSE-100 index, with an increase of 1,294 points, touched 99,092 figure amid robust trading.

However, it came down to 97,954 around 11:30 am. The figure oscillated and eventually the stocks closed at 98,089.