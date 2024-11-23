Gold prices move up by Rs2,200 per tola

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also went up by Rs1,857

Published On: Sat, 23 Nov 2024 19:23:55 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) - The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased further by Rs2,200 and was sold at Rs182,700 on Saturday against its sale at Rs280,500, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also went up by Rs1,857 to Rs242,370 from Rs240,483 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold increased to Rs222,172 from Rs220,443.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs3450 and Rs2,957 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $22 to $2,715 from $2,693, the Association reported.